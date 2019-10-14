By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker has recovered from the suspected spider bite and forced him to withdraw from an October 26 showdown with former heavyweight challenger Dereck Chisora at the 02 Arena in London. ”Joseph would love to return before the end of the year, absolutely,” Parker’s promoter Dennis Higgins told Sky Sports.

“He’s in good spirits, he’s back in training. I saw the British media sort of mocked the spider bite thing, but the honest feeling for the doctors, we think it actually was a spider bite. I’m no expert, but it sort of destroys your immune system, your health. You are fatigued. He was ordered by medical professionals to stand down for three weeks. Make no mistake, we wanted to fight Chisora, we still do. We’ll just see what happens.”