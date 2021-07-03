July 2, 2021
Boxing News

Chavez-Duran exhibition fights?

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Legendary former world champions and Hall of Famers, Julio Cesar Chavez (107-6-2, 85 KOs) and Roberto ¨Mano de Piedra¨ Duran (103-16, 70 KOs) are considering doing two exhibitions, one of them in Mexico and the other in Panama. Chavez turns 59 in ten days, Duran turned 70 on June 16.

Chavez’ exhibition last month against Hector Camacho Jr. was billed as his final ring appearance. Chavez and Duran may do some project other than an exhibition.

