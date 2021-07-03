July 2, 2021
Boxing News

ShoBox returns July 23

ShoBox: The New Generation celebrates its 20-year anniversary with a three-fight card headlined by undefeated super middleweight prospects Kalvin Henderson (14-0-1,10 KOs) against Isaiah Steen (15-0, 12 KOs) in a ten-round clash on Friday, July 23 live on Showtime from the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The co-feature pits Janelson Bocachica (17-0, 11 KOs) against 21-year-old Shinard Bunch (15-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout. In a battle of unbeatens, Martino Jules (10-0-2, 2 KOs) faces Aram Avagyan (10-0-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight affair.

The popular series ShoBox debuted in Atlantic City on July 21, 2001 and has produced 84 fighters who later went on to win a world title. Just like it has for the past 20 years, the upcoming tripleheader will feature prospects matched tough with a combined record of 81-1-5, including five boxers who have yet to taste defeat at the professional level.

Chavez-Duran exhibition fights?

>