By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo showed zero interest in a fight with WBO mandatory challenger Tim Tszyu, even lobbing an f-bomb at an Aussie reporter who brought it up.

“Didn’t he get dropped? That motherf***er’s out. He got dropped. It’s different heat over here in America, baby. It’s different heat in America. How much Tim Too, whatever his f***in’ name is, how much they got? How much money they got? F*** you and Tim Kazoo, change the mic!”

Tszyu’s response?

“Me and Castano are completely different,” Tszyu told Fox Sports. “I’m ten times stronger and bigger than Castano. What is [Charlo] going to do when that happens? If someone stays at the same pace it’d be interesting to see how he copes with it. I’m planning to break his ribs. Just an accumulation of punishment and punches. He’s never fought a style like me. Nobody like me. I’m not soft, let’s say that.”