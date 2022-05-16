The World Boxing Association (WBA) called for a hearing with the representatives of the top six super lightweight ranked fighters this Tuesday with the intention of seeking the best solution to the vacancy of the world title of the category, formerly held by Josh Taylor.

The teams summoned are the representatives of Alberto Puello, Ismael Barroso, Ohara Davies, Sandor Martín, Regis Prograis and Batyr Akhmedov. Each team will have 15 minutes to present its case with no time extension. A WBA panel will have 5 minutes after each presentation to ask questions and after a time of deliberation on each case, will present its opinion to WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, who will have the final decision.