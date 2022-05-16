Another huge boxing weekend approaching topped by Benavidez-Lemieux, plus Qazaq Style, Babic, and more.

FRIDAY

The new $1.99 a month ProBox app arrives with a light heavyweight clash between Fanlong Meng and Jean Pascal from Plant City, Florida. There will also be an innovative “last chance” tournament with some familiar names competing.

DAZN offers super welterweight Kerman Lejarraga against James Metcalf from Spain.

SATURDAY

Showtime delivers an attractive scrap between super middleweight punchers David Benavidez and David Lemieux for the vacant WBC interim title from Phoenix.

ESPN counters with “Qazaq Style” Janibek Alimkhanuly against Danny Dignum for the vacant WBO interim middleweight title from Las Vegas.

DAZN has the light heavyweight clash between Joshua Buatsi and Craig Richards from London. Also, popular bridgerweight Alen “The Savage” Babic faces Adam Balski.

Finally, there is the big $34.99 PPV showdown between lightweights Tevin Farmer and Mickey Bey from Dubai, UAE. We’re told the event is going ahead despite the cancellation of Mayweather-Moore last week due to the passing of the UAE president.