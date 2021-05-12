Undefeated WBC middleweight world champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) will enter the ring for a Juneteenth Day celebration in his hometown when he takes on Juan Macías Montiel (22-4-2, 22 KOs)on Saturday, June 19 at Toyota Center in Houston headlining on Showtime.

Other fights include rising lightweight contender Isaac Cruz (21-1-1, 15 KOs) battling former world champion Francisco Vargas (27-2-2, 19 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event, and former world champion Angelo Leo (20-1, 9 KOs) against Aaron Alameda (25-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round super bantamweight bout.

Tickets for the live event go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, May 13 at 12 p.m. CT and can be purchased at toyotacenter.com.