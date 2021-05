Former World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Jaime McDonnell announced his official retirement as a professional boxer after a long and fruitful career. The native of Doncaster, Yorkshire, had a professional career that spanned from 2005 to 2019 where he compiled a record of 31-3-1, 13 KOs). He made six defenses of the belt.

McDonnell announced his decision through a post on his Instagram account and thanked the fans and those who stood by his side during his years as a fighter.