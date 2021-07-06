Unified WBC, WBA and IBF 154-pound world champion Jermell Charlo greeted fans and signed autographs at San Antonio FC game this past Saturday. Charlo takes on WBO champion Brian Castaño in an undisputed super welterweight showdown on Saturday, July 17 from AT&T Center in San Antonio headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event live on SHOWTIME.

“This game was a great opportunity for me to spend some time with the fans here in San Antonio and let them know that I’m going to give them all a great show on July 17,” said Charlo. “Everyone who came out here can see that I’m ready to become the undisputed 154-pound champion and make this a memorable night at AT&T Center.”

Charlo is a -250 favorite in what should be a great fight for all four belts.