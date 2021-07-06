The Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, will now host this year`s World Boxing Council Convention. The 2021 convention was slated for Thailand, but due to ongoing travel restrictions, it was impossible to proceed there. With the pandemic situation, the separate Women’s boxing convention cannot be held, however, women will have a special place at the Cancun Convention. In the coming weeks, the WBC will release dates, reservation procedures, visa information, registration, restrictions, virtual modality, and other things.
Wonder what city in Thailand this would have been in. Feels like Pattaya would have been a good fit for the WBC Convention…