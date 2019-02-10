Flyweight prospect Daniel “Cejitas” Valladares (19-1, 11 KOs) had his problems, but had the resources to overcome dangerous unbeaten opponent Gilbert José González (15-1-1, 12 KOs) by unanimous decision on Saturday night in the main event of Zanfer’s card at the Deportivo de los Trabajadores del Metro in Mexico City.



Gonzalez was deducted a point for a headbutt in round two and another point was taken for holding in round eight. Scores were 99-93, 98-90 and 98-92.