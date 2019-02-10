Gervonta “Tank” Davis: “Tonight I just wanted to put on a great performance. I was scheduled to fight Abner Mares, but he had an injury so my main goal tonight was to make a great performance, which I did. I knew it was coming. When I touched the jab I saw his arm was in front of his face so if I threw a hook or uppercut it was right in line.

“I’m very confident that I will be more active this year. I have three, probably four fights lined up this year. I’m happy with my team and ready for the next.”

On fighting the winner of the March 2 Ricardo Nunez-Edner Cherry WBA eliminator

“We could do that. At the end of the day I’m a fighter. I’m a fighter and I have a great team. One of the best in the sport. I believe in my team and whatever they line up, I’m ready. Yes sir, we’re coming to Baltimore. We’re going home, baby.”

Hugo Ruiz: “He felt very heavy to me, very heavy-handed. As soon as he started landing punches, I could feel them. I have a lot of first round knock outs, today was my turn to lose in the first round. It happens in boxing. I surely have a fractured nose. I’m looking forward to go down to 126 and look for another opportunity down there.”