Andrew Cancio: “This was the fight of my life. I feel extremely great winning this world title by knockout. I did not let this fight go to the judges’ scorecards. It’s been a long road, and it felt like we thought it would: unbelievable. For me to execute a plan like we did feels great. He caught me early, but it was a flash knockdown. I got my legs back and got my composure. I was never out of the fight. I’m extremely happy.”

Alberto Machado: “I felt weak in there. The rematch would be nice, but I think I have to move up to 130 pounds. We will see.”

Rey Vargas: “I feel good but he fought too dirty. I like to fight clean, not dirty like he did. It was a complicated fight and he’s tough. But I adjusted to his style, and that’s how I won. I wished he would have fought cleaner, but I did what I could.”

Franklin Manzanilla: “I felt uncomfortable because he was taller than me. I haven’t fought anyone that tall before. I hurt him in the second round and I tried to continue that momentum. I feel I did well.”