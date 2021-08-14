By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former world champion Rau’shee Warren (19-3, 5 KO’s) and Damien Vazquez (15-2, 8 KO’s) opened up the Showtime telecast. Warren came out firing from the start and dropped Vasquez with a short right hand as he got up quickly. Another huge right by Warren sat Vasquez back down. Continuing to fight, the three-time Olympian Warren attacked as Vasquez survived. A huge straight left by Warren did it, as Vasquez was extremely hurt staggering around referee Ray Corona immediately waved it at 2:18 of the second.

Former world champion Juan Carlos Payano (22-5, 11 KO’s) of the Dominican Republic stopped Filipino Raymond Tabugo (22-13-1, KOs) in the fifth round. The former world champion Payano overwhelmed Tabugo with pressure, a series of punches the Filipino appeared to be tired as the referee stopped the fight at the end of the fifth.

Argentinian middleweight Alan Castano (14-1, 9 KO’s) scored a third round stoppage over Christian Aguirre (8-8, 4 KO’s). Castano connected Aguirre with a right hand backing him to the ropes. In round two, Castano patiently attacked connecting Aguirre with solid punches. The Argentinian finished off Aguirre in round three with a series of punches as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 53 seconds of the third.

Bantamweight Jonas Sultan (17-5, 11 KOs) of the Philippines stopped St. Louis’s Sharon Carter (12-5, 3 KO’s) in the seventh. From the opening round, Sultan and Carter exchanged heavy shots. The Filipino attacked with the chopping right hand in round two as Carter settled in and boxed. Fighting on the inside in round three, Carter kept Sultan close clinching and limiting his punches but a left hook by Sultan staggered Carter at the end of the round. Referee Ray Corona deducted a point from Carter for holding in the fourth, the Filipino continued his attack staggering Carter a second time with a left hook. Continuing to pressure in the fifth round, Sultan backed Carter. In the sixth round, Sultan attacked connecting with hard chopping shots. The pressure was too much for Carter as Sultan finished him off in the seventh, a series of punches dropped Carter as the referee stopped the fight at 2:29.

In the opening bout from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California middleweight Benajamin Stannof (1-0) made his professional debut winning a unanimous decision over Maycon Oiler De Silva (0-2). Stannof had some work as De Silva was tough in going the distance. All three judges scored the bout 40-36.