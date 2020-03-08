Carroll domina y detiene al ex campeón Quigg en Manchester El contendiente del peso súper pluma Jono Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) logro un TKO en el undécimo round sobre el ex campeon de peso supergallo Scott Quigg (35-3-2, 26 KOs) el sábado por la noche en el Manchester Arena de Manchester, Inglaterra. Carroll fue muy fuerte, agresivo y demasiado rápido para Quigg un poco más pequeño, un ex campeón que hizo cinco defensas de la corona AMB de las 122lbs. La paliza unilateral terminó cuando la esquina de Quigg lanzó la toalla con su hombre tomando muchos golpes en el round once. El tiempo era 2:14. Quigg entró como favorito -175. WBC # 6 Torres derrota a Alejo en Ciudad de Mexico

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

