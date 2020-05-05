By Robert Coster

Boxing is coming back in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – as previously announced – on May 30th. The no-public, closed-door event promoted by Shuan Boxing, will have two WBA Fedelatin titles at stake. WBA #7, WBC #14, super flyweight Nolberto”Meneito” Jimenez ( 29-9-5, 16 KOs), will defend his belt against countryman Eliezer Aquino (21-4, 14 KOs).

Both men have already faced each other in a shoot-out in 2013 that ended in a technical draw in 5 rounds. This rematch between unorthodox stylist Jimenez and slugger Aquino should be a dandy as there is no love lost between the two boxers.

The other bouts on the card, between local talents are also intriguing: WBA Fedelatin lightweight titlist, WBA# 6 Jackson Marinez (19-0, 7 KOs) will cross gloves against prospect Jose Galvez (13-2, 7 KOs). Galvez is on a roll of 10 victories; jr lightweight Luis Salazar (13-0, 2 KOs) will go against Juan Carlos Cordones (14-2, 9 KOs).

Shuan Boxing CEO Belgica Pena says that the referees, judges, staff and organizers will be submitted to being tested and the card will be given the go-ahead pending the decision by the Ministry of Health and the Dominican Boxing Commission.