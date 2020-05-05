Tonight will be a night of boxing on ESPNEWS when the network airs five consecutive hours of boxing featuring some of the sport’s greatest grudge matches.

7PM Érik Morales vs. Marco Antonio Barrera 1

8PM Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez 1

9PM Miguel Cotto vs. Antonio Margarito 1

10PM Oscar De La Hoya vs. Julio César Chávez 1

11PM Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez 4

—–

Boxeo Telemundo continues its encore presentations this Friday at midnight with the story behind the rise of Wilfredo “Papito” Vazquez Jr and the road to his world title shot, following the footsteps of his father three-time world champ Wilfredo Vazquez.

—–

Salita Promotions and Warriors Boxing Promotions are partnering to make their extensive libraries of fight videos available on Salita’s YouTube channel.