Cantu remains unbeaten

This past Saturday TMB & PRB Entertainment presented, “Whose “O” Will Go”, another successful boxing event that took place at the Mi Mercado Event Center in San Antonio, TX.



In the 6-round main event, James Cantu (11-0, 4 KOs), defeated Jairo Castaneda (9-1, 3 KOs), by unanimous decision, to remain undefeated in the welterweight division. Cantu, with his aggressive style, took the fight to the inside, making it uncomfortable for Castaneda throughout the whole bout. Although Castaneda had his moments, Cantu was the busier fighter who landed the cleaner shots. Scorecards read 59-54 twice, and 57-56, all in favor of Cantu, who recorded his second fight in four years.

The 4-round co-main event showcased middleweight Daniel “Da Beast” Baiz (13-1, 5 KOs) versus Isai Mireles (8-9, 6 KOs). Baiz dropped Mireles with a left hook to the body in round two, before cruising to a unanimous decision victory. Scorecards read 40-35 across the board for Baiz.

Undercard Results:

Featherweight Gregory Morales (3-0, 2 KOs) defeated Jahaziel Vasquez (1-7) by unanimous decision. Scorecards read 40-36, 39-37, 39-35

Super lightweight Joe Sambrano (3-11) defeated Frank Brown (2-2, 1 KO) by split decision. Scorecards read 39-37 twice for Sambrano and 39-37 for Brown.

Featherweight Omar Rangel (1-0, 1 KO) defeated Vicente Loredo (1-1, 1 KO) by first round knockout at the 1:56 mark.

Super middleweight Steven Ramos (3-0, 2 KOs) defeated Rudy Lozano (3-6) by majority decision. Scorecards read 40-35, 38-38, and 39-37.

Bantamweight Abraham Flores (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Manuel Rubalcava (4-27) by unanimous decision. Scorecards read 40-35 twice, and 40-36.