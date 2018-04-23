Golovkin-Martirosyan Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated undisputed middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs) and two-time world title challenger Vanes “The Nightmare” Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) hosted a media workout Monday afternoon at the Glendale Fighting Club in Glendale, California. The two will square off May 5th at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California live on HBO.

Gennady Golovkin: “I’m happy for my next fight. I have known Vanes from the Olympics. He is a good fighter and has a strong team. He is a good guy and a real guy. He is not an easy fight. It’s a good fight, not an easy fight. This is boxing nobody knows. I wanted this fight and I believe my, style, power that I will win this fight.”

“I want to stay active. I don’t want to wait until September. I’m back to fight. My job is to fight and right now my focus is Vanes.”

Vanes Martirosyan: “I’m happy to get this opportunity. I didn’t even think I was going to get a fight. I know your all thinking he’s fighting a giant. I want to win this fight.

“The boxing game is about who you with. I’m happy Don King took me under his way. Don King told me. There’s this guy Triple G, do you want to take this fight. I was like, hell yeah.

“I plan on going at him. He is going to come at me and I will be coming at him. You will be surprised it will be intense. Me and Golovkin will do the fighting.”

* * *

Also at the workout was undisputed women’s welterweight champion Cecilia “The First Lady” Braekhus (32-0, 9 KOs) of Norway. Here is what she had to say.

“This is a huge opportunity for me. This is my big break to show myself to the American audience. We have been training hard for my opponent the number two middleweight Kelly Rice.

“I have to to be smart but we have a good plan for this fight. I can tell you it will be a spectacular fight.”

