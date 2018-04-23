Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao of the Philippines and WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse of Argentina strike a pose in front of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers to promote “Fight of Champions.” The Pacquiao vs. Matthysse bout is scheduled on July 15, 2018 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.
Pacquiao and Matthysse hit Malaysia
Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao of the Philippines and WBA welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse of Argentina strike a pose in front of the iconic Petronas Twin Towers to promote “Fight of Champions.” The Pacquiao vs. Matthysse bout is scheduled on July 15, 2018 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.