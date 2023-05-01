As the boxing world descends upon Guadalajara, México for Canelo-Ryder fight week, Canelo Alvarez Promotions will show off three of their young undefeated boxers in the boxing ring on ProBox TV Wednesday night.

The three Canelo fighters on the stream will be Fernando “Ferros” Molina (8-0-1, 3 KOs) from Guadalajara, México, Lazaro Lorenzana (10-0, 8 KOs) from San Diego, CA, and Jonathan Lopez (10-0, 7 KOs) from Orlando, Florida. In the main event, Molina will battle Kevin Piedrahita (6-1, 6 KOs) from Celaya, Guanajuato, México, in a ten-round lightweight bout. In the co-featured bout, Lorenzana and Alexis Rios (4-2-1, 1 KO) from Zapopan, Jalisco, México will face off in a six-round super welterweight bout. Opening the stream will be Lopez in a ten-round super featherweight bout.