Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is a whopping -1800 favorite to retain his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts against WBO mandatory challenger John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in the big fight of the coming weekend at the 50,000-seat Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The bout can be seen on DAZN PPV for $54.99 if you’re a subscriber.

In the co-feature, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends against Ronal Batista 15-2, 9 KOs). Other notable bouts include light welterweight contender Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs), and combacking former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) against Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs).