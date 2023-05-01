Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is a whopping -1800 favorite to retain his WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO belts against WBO mandatory challenger John Ryder (32-5, 18 KOs) in the big fight of the coming weekend at the 50,000-seat Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. The bout can be seen on DAZN PPV for $54.99 if you’re a subscriber.
In the co-feature, WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (19-2, 14 KOs) defends against Ronal Batista 15-2, 9 KOs). Other notable bouts include light welterweight contender Steve Spark (16-2, 14 KOs) against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs), and combacking former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (18-1, 14 KOs) against Ricards Bolotniks (19-6-1, 8 KOs).
Of course, he’s an 18:1 underdog lol. He might as well be fighting me. I’ve grown to appreciate Canelo the man a great deal, however, this fight is not going to prepare him to run it back with Bivol as he claimed he wanted. What is the point of this fight? He already beat up a GGG to build confidence. I don’t know why he won’t just tune up Benavidez. It became apparent in Benavidez’s last fight Canelo is going to light him up like a Christmas tree. He couldn’t handle Plant’s boxing so what is he going to do against Canelo who has more thump in his punches? At this point in his career, he shouldn’t be fighting dudes like this.
Its a mandatory he wont refuse that will generate a huge payday and a good showing to hyoe the Bivol rematch
If you refuse a mandatory challenger you risk being stripped of the titles. Canelo wont allow that to happen.
I lost respect for Canelo after I realized that he avoids African-American fighters like the plague. He cannot deal with the fast twitch fiber muscles, speed, stamina, and athleticism, hence he is always fighting these stand up, European fighters and when he does fight one that’s a boxer such as a Billy Joe Saunders or Caleb Plant (American-European) its a carbon copy of the real thing. Bivol was a little too big and young for Canelo. Facts!
I was about to reply to you DMV, but I don’t even know if you’re being serious – now that I think about it.
Ryder got this fight by fighting guys like Danny Jacobs and Zach Parker. He may have gotten a little lucky in both fights but the point is…he showed up and fought and is now being rewarded for it. He took whatever money was offered and that got him to this position.
DMV, all four belts canelo owns he won from white fighters that were “champions” and i am sure theses guys fought black fighters. And if for some reason there are no black fighters at super middle weight at least ranked ones, how is it canelos fault. Facts is what I am writing about, Charlo is still a middleweight, eubank just got spanked by a white fighter Canelo already made quit. Now this Cuban fighter which is a mandatory for canelos WBOcrown…he is actually a threat. What he is not is fast twitch, full of stamina or African American.., well he actually is but you’d find a way to disqualifing because it doesn’t feed you narrative.
PPV?????? For this??????
I wonder if they are charging PPV in Mexico at a reduced price. At least claims are that they will get 60K attendance. Good that he is fighting again in his home country so they can see him, but wrong to charge the big neighbor country a PPV to help pay the purse he is accustomed too. Reports are that the base purse total is 91% Canelo (10M) vs Ryder getting base (1M) with salaries being $33M if PPV reaches just 500k buys, and Ryder getting 3.3M in that case.
I bet many of you forgot Dazn saying they were killing PPV, but I didnt. Dazn gave a Canelo a crazy amount of money to fight these same type of fights, in hopes he would give the fans the fights they want.
The promoters understand they can cash out on the loyal Mexican fans no matter who he fights and thats what they will continue to do.
I got ripped off and charged 3x for the Davis-Garcia PPV on Dazn, not going to do it again.
Undercard doesn’t push the needle.