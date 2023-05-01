May 1, 2023
Shields-Gabriels 2 undercard announced

Local prospects will highlight undercard action in Detroit on June 3 for the rematch between undisputed female middleweight world champion Claressa Shields and four-division world champion Hanna Gabriels from Little Caesars Arena and streamed on DAZN in the U.S. and Canada.

The lineup will see middleweight Da’Velle Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) take on fellow unbeaten Kahydlian Woods (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round showdown, super lightweight Joshua Pagan (5-0, 2 KOs) battling the undefeated Ronnell Burnett (9-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round attraction, middleweight Joseph Hicks Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder vs. TBA, and super welterweight Gheith Karim (9-0, 3 KOs) against Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs) scheduled for eight rounds.

