The step-up fight for former amateur stand-out Hugo Noriega (7-0, 4 KOs) in his first professional 10 round bout was a successful one Saturday night. Noriega defeated Jean Rivera-Pacheco (8-2, 1KO) of Puerto Rico in the main event to win the vacant WBA Fedcaribe welterweight title by unanimous decisión. Scores were 96-94, 100-90, 98-92. The event took place at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida with M&R Boxing Promotions (Laura Ching) promoting.

“It was really nice to return to the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort with a lot of international talent that entertained the fans,” said manager William Ramirez (WRAM Boxing)

Rounding out the card…

Yonaki Urrutia UD Luis Solis 160lbs 10 rounds

Carlos Frometa UD Joe Jones 200lbs 8 rounds

Winston Guerrero KO 3 Luis Domingo Hernandez Cambero 135lbs 8 rounds

Narciso Carmona Draw Paul Cesar 140lbs 8 rounds

Manuel Correa UD Braulio Avila 130lbs 6 rounds

Elia Carranza UD Katherine Lehner 154lbs 6 rounds

Adlai Rodriguez TKO 1 Izaiah Vargas 147lbs 4 rounds

James Rodriguez MD Luis Pena 168lbs 4 rounds

Jose Brayan Fonteboa KO 4 Orlando Collins 140lbs 4 rounds

Ryan Maine TKO 2 Lamar Bolden 168lbs 4 rounds