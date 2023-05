Weights from Philadelphia Joey Dawejko 262.1 vs. Colby Madison 252.4

Brendan O’Callaghan 155.4 vs. Roudly Lolo 154.3

Tyler Zwicarowsi 156.3 vs. Vincent Floyd 162.1

Christopher Burgos 140.8 vs. Tyree Arnold 143

Darin Holiday 123.1 vs. Emanuel Moreno 118.8 Venue: Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Promoter: King’s Promotions

Stream: BXNGTV.com

