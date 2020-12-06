December 6, 2020
Boxing News

Canelo-Smith undercard shaping up

Unbeaten hot prospects Diego Pacheco, Alexis Espino and Austin Williams will all see action on the undercard of the Canelo-Smith clash at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on December 19, live on DAZN in 200+ countries and territories worldwide and on TV Azteca in Mexico.

Super middleweight Pacheco (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on Rodolfo Gomez Jr (14-4-1 10 KOs), super middleweight Espino (6-0, 4 KOs) meets Ashton Sykes (5-3, 1 KO) and middleweight Williams (6-0 5 KOs) faces Isaiah Jones (9-3 3 KOs). Also featherweight Marc Castro, a two-time amateur world champion, makes his professional debut versus a fighter to be named later.

Canelo Alvarez (53-2-1, 36 KOs) is challenging Callum Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) for the latter’s WBA super middleweight “super” championship, plus all-action Julio Cesar Martinez (17-1 13 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Francisco Rodriguez Jr (33-4-1 24 KOs) – with more action to be added.

