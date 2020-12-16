WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
December 15, 2020
Boxing News

Canelo, Smith hit Texas

Boxing: Canelo Alvarez Vs Callum Smith Arrivals
Photo: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Callum Smith pose after arriving in the fight week bubble at the Grand Hyatt San Antonio. The two will meet for the WBA and WBC super middleweight titles at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday.

Fury showdown on frontburner for Joshua

