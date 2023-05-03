Canelo-Ryder Final Press Conference Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and challenger John Ryder faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s PPV clash at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Mascarenhas returns May 20 after stabbing Munguia opponent named Like this: Like Loading...

