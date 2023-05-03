May 3, 2023
Boxing News

Canelo-Ryder Final Press Conference

Map10877
Photo: Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and challenger John Ryder faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s PPV clash at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.

Mascarenhas returns May 20 after stabbing
Munguia opponent named

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Unofficially Canelo will earn a guaranteed $15M and up to $40M if PPV sales do as expected and Ryder is taking home close to $2M.

    Reply
    • >