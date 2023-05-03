Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and challenger John Ryder faced off at the final press conference for Saturday’s PPV clash at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I’m still gonna watch it- for freeeee!!
Cinco de Mayo, Canelo always fights on around that date.
Unofficially Canelo will earn a guaranteed $15M and up to $40M if PPV sales do as expected and Ryder is taking home close to $2M.