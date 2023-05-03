In his biggest test in the ring yet, unbeaten middleweight Jaime Munguia (41-0, 32 KOs) will face former contender Sergiy “The Technician” Derevyanchenko (14-4, 10 KOs) in a 12-round middleweight fight on Saturday, June 10. The 12-round main event is scheduled to take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, and will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

“Munguia has always wanted the toughest fights — and this is going to be one of them,” said Oscar De La Hoya, CEO and Chairman of Golden Boy Promotions. “For years, Derevyanchenko has gone life and death with the division’s top middleweights and has always reached the final bell. Should Jaime get past him — and I believe he will — he is immediately in position for a world title shot.”

The 37-year-old Derevyanchenko has dropped three of his last four