Undefeated Italian southpaw Mauro Forte (17-0-2, 7 KOs) will look to avenge his draw against Francesco Grandelli (16-1-2, 3 KOs) in a 12-round rematch for the vacant European featherweight title this Friday, May 5 at the PalaSport Tivoli in Tivoli, Italy. Forte-Grandelli II and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+. Their initial encounter ended in a split draw after 12 closely contested rounds, and the two are ready to settle unfinished business.
