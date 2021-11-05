By Miguel Maravilla & Jeff Zimmerman at the scale

Canelo Alvarez 168 vs. Caleb Plant 167

(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles)

There was a face-off, but the fighters were kept far apart.

Anthony Dirrell 168.5 vs. Marcos Hernandez 168.5

Rey Vargas 125 vs. Leonardo Baez 126.5

Elvis Rodriguez 142 vs. Pivi Romero 143

Rances Barthalemy 143 vs Gustavo Vitorri 143

Jose Gomez 131 vs Jose Antonio Meza 132

Jan Salvatierra 113 vs Fernando Diaz 114

Joselito Velasquez 114 vs Gilberto Mendoza 114

Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: PPV