By Miguel Maravilla & Jeff Zimmerman at the scale
Canelo Alvarez 168 vs. Caleb Plant 167
(WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO super middleweight titles)
There was a face-off, but the fighters were kept far apart.
Anthony Dirrell 168.5 vs. Marcos Hernandez 168.5
Rey Vargas 125 vs. Leonardo Baez 126.5
Elvis Rodriguez 142 vs. Pivi Romero 143
Rances Barthalemy 143 vs Gustavo Vitorri 143
Jose Gomez 131 vs Jose Antonio Meza 132
Jan Salvatierra 113 vs Fernando Diaz 114
Joselito Velasquez 114 vs Gilberto Mendoza 114
Venue: MGM Grand, Las Vegas
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: PPV
When you list it all out like that, it makes the undercard look even worse. That is terrible.
I totally agree.
Canelo and Plant are in great shape and look ready to go. Look forward to this. The first couple of rounds are going to be explosive.