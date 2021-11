Results from Italy European Union featherweight champion Mauro Forte (16-0-2, 6 KOs) and Francesco Grandelli (15-1-2, 3 KOs) battled to a twelve round draw. Close fight with scores of 116-113 Forte, 115-113 Grandelli, and 114-114. Super welterweight Tony Dixon (13-3, 4 KOs) needed just 63 seconds to knock out Francesco Russo (10-2, 8 KOs). It was Dixon’s first fight in two years. Light heavyweight Hrvoje Sep (11-0, 8 KOs) battered Serhiy Demchenko (23-16-1, 15 KOs) over six rounds. 60-54 3x. Results from Northern Irelend Canelo, Plant make weight

