Super middleweight Padraig “The Hammer” McCrory (12-0, 6 KOs) successfully defended of his WBC International Silver belt with a second round KO over Celso Neves (8-2-1, 2 KOs). McCrory dropped Neves twice in round two. Time was :35.

Lightweight Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb (13-1, 5 KOs) defeated Ronnie “The Shark” Clark (21-6-2, 10 KOs) over eight by a score of 79-74.