By Boxing Bob Newman
The WBC received a petition directly from Canelo Alvarez’ trainer Eddy Reynoso, for Canelo to challenge WBC CRUISERWEIGHT champion Ilunga Makabu! The WBC Board unanimously approved the petition. Canelo will be challenging for a world title in his fifth weight class!
What the hell.
Ah why not
I mean I think he should fight Benavidez but that’s just me. Ilunga Makabu is strong rugged fighter. Dropped Tony Bellew and then got knocked out cold the following round. That was 5 years ago. Has stopped 7 of his last 9 opponents. As long as there is no catch weight for Canelo, I see this is a tough intriguing match up for Canelo.
Let’s just hand him the belts instead of these BS fights.
Just wondering if future Canello fights will go back to DAZN or stay at ppv?Thinking the better fights will be ppv and the lesser opponents will be DAZN
Dont jump up that high…….. challenge Beterbiev if ya have the balls.
Yeah he would never do that. He might lose lol
interesting challenge for Canelo but ok go for it!!!! also id lke to see Benavidez, Charbroil, Boob Boob, Jacobs and the winner of the GGG vs Murata fight all battle it out to earn a shot for once instead of trying to “talk shit” their way into a fight with Canelo also Beterbiev and Bivol should stop avoiding each other and unify. it seems like everybody wants to demand that Canelo fight this guy or that guy because of this or that reason yet Canelo seems to be the ONLY fighter fighting why dont we ask these guys to step up and fight their way to their biggest payday
Great point.
Gee, I wonder what the catch weight will be?
Wow. Surprised by this one.
If somebody gave me 100 guesses as to who Canelo’s next opponent might be, Makabu wouldn’t have been one of them. They really came out of left field with this one. Interesting fight though. Curious what Canelo will weigh for this one. Maybe he’s done with 168? Makabu hit the Jackpot here…
Shocked. I’m wondering what he’ll weigh in as well. I would think he would bulk up a bit and maybe position himself to go to 175 after this fight. Then again, with Usyk gone, there isn’t really a monster at cruiser. If he can beat Makabu, maybe Canelo will go after Briedis.
Here’s a guy who’s using the alphabet boys for exactly what they’ve become – promotional vehicles for brand “Canelo Alvarez,” and nothing more.
He’s bounced from Super Welterweight to Middleweight, then back to Super Welterweight, then back to Middleweight, then up to Super Middleweight, then back to Middleweight a third time, then a two-step jump to Light Heavyweight, then a second stint at Super Middleweight – all for one or more of the four “major” belts. Now a jump from that to Cruiserweight. From there why not a jump to this new Super Cruiser division the WBC is trying to pitch? Or if he sticks around long enough for the heavyweight title to fracture he could try a Roy Jones, Jr. and grab a heavyweight belt?
Give him credit. 10 days after unifying the Super Middleweight division, seemingly with no more worlds to clearly conquer? He’s decided to create yet another new one. You have to respect that.
Why does he get a shot at a cruiserweight title when he has never fought at the weight?
$$$. Canelo is the cash cow of the sport right now, and because of that, fair or not, he gets to do things like this.
WBC doing WBC BS I don’t have a problem with Canelo going up in weight but go straight at 200 why all the sudden lets accommodate Canelo and change the Division limit to 190
Can’t hate Canelo he is just making the most smart moves for his career these are money moves, at this point A LOT of people will pay just to see Canelo fight period.
I wonder how much Clen he will accidentally ingest for this fight.
I happen to agree with Juan Manuel Marquez. Canelo is good but he cannot be considered amongst the greatest Mexican fighters.
Canelo commented in the past that he became a better fighter after the Mayweather fight and he learned some things from Mayweather. He obviously adapted Mayweather’s cherry picking technique.
Avoids Beterbiev like the plague and ALWAYS hand picks his opponents. It’s so easy to not like the guy as a fighter. He’s doing the same thing Floyd the Fraud did. Pathetic.
Hand picks his opponents? He literally just beat every champion in his weight class and took all their belts.
Did he pick who would be champion?
And why is Canelo the one that’s cherry picking when Benevidez, Bivol, etc are avoiding each other like the plague? These guys get to fight cans while canelo is fighting champions and he’s cherry picking lol
If any of those guys at 175 had the balls to collect a couple belts, I’m sure canelo would sign a contract to take them
He’s cleaning out a division while all the other “good” boxers are fighting litetal noones
are you kidding me Ilunga Makabu will KO canelo