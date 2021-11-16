Canelo approved to fight Makabu for WBC cruiser title By Boxing Bob Newman The WBC received a petition directly from Canelo Alvarez’ trainer Eddy Reynoso, for Canelo to challenge WBC CRUISERWEIGHT champion Ilunga Makabu! The WBC Board unanimously approved the petition. Canelo will be challenging for a world title in his fifth weight class! WBC 59th convention Day 1 meetings Interview: Floyd Mayweather, Jr.

