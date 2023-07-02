Canelo peleará con Jermell el campeón de las 154 libras no con Jermall el de las 160 libras El campeón indiscutible de peso súper mediano Canelo Álvarez anunció en las redes sociales que peleará contra el campeón indiscutido de peso súper welter Jermell Charlo el 30 de septiembre en Las Vegas. Anteriormente se creía que Canelo estaba peleando contra el campeón de peso mediano del WBC, Jermall Charlo, quien no ha peleado en 24 meses, pero como Jermall aún no puede pelear, Jermell recibió la llamada para subir dos divisiones de peso. Anteriormente estaba programado para pelear contra el titular interino de la OMB, Tim Tszyu, en septiembre. Resultados desde Tijuana Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: WBC Muaythai World Amateur Cup en Venecia Like this: Like Loading...

