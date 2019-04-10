If Gennady “GGG” Golovkin wants a third fight with WBC/WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, he’d better take aim at acquiring the WBO middleweight strap currently held by Demetrius Andrade. Canelo told reporters on a conference call that he wants belts.

“As a team, we have a goal,” said Canelo, who plans to add the IBF belt to his collection on May 4 in Las Vegas. “The objective of this year so to win all the belts. If Golovkin has a belt, then yes. Why not? We’ve given the fans two beautiful, great fights. Why not a third?”

Golovkin’s next bout is close to being finalized on June 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York City against TBA.