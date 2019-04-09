Undefeated rising featherweight Stephen Fulton (15-0, 7 KOs) will take on former world champion Paulus Ambunda (27-2, 11 KOs) in a 12-round showdown that headlines PBC Fight Night Extra on FS1 and FOX Deportes May 11 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. The telecast will also include hard-hitting light heavyweight Ahmed Elbiali (18-1, 15 KOs) and 19-year-old prospect Lorenzo Simpson (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round middleweight swing bout.

The event is headlined by unified and undefeated IBF and WBA 154-pound champion “Swift” Jarrett Hurd defending against top contender Julian “J-Rock” Williams on FOX earlier in the evening.

Non-televised action features undefeated Alexandru Marin (17-0, 11 KOs) taking on former world champion Luis Concepcion (37-7, 26 KOs) in a 12-round super flyweight attraction, unbeaten super lightweight prospect Greg Outlaw (7-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round fight and super middleweight contender Demond Nicholson (21-3-1, 20 KOs) in a 10-round contest.

Rounding out the card are bouts featuring once-beaten Dravontay Rawls battling Jonathan Perez in an eight-round lightweight showdown, unbeaten Aaron Anderson in a four-round super welterweight fight against Peru’s Carlos Galindo and Mark Duncan battling Kevin Womack for six-rounds of super welterweight action.

Unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario “El Azteca” Barrios battles Argentina’s Juan “The Pitbull” Jose Velasco in a 10-round fight and middleweight contender Matt Korobov clashes with Immanuwel Aleem in a 10-round bout as part of televised action on FOX.