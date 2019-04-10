WBA/WBO lightweight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (12-1, 9 KOs) took part in a media workout Tuesday at the Ukrainian Culture Center in Los Angeles. Lomachenko will defend his world titles against Anthony Crolla (34-6-3, 13 KOs) Friday at the nearby Staples Center.



“I anticipate a good and entertaining fight,” he stated. “I want to enjoy {myself} during the fight. All of my fights, I have enjoyed.”

On a potential fight with WBC lightweight champ Mikey Garcia, who was recently defeated by welterweight champ Erroll Spence in an ambitious move to a heavier division, Loma stated, “I still want that fight, 100 percent, but it is up to Mikey. Can he cut the weight? I don’t know. But if he can make 135, I want to fight.”

“My goal is to unify all the titles. If it’s {IBF champion Richard} Commey later this year, that would be a great fight. Any champion, I would want to fight. I want IBF and WBC belts. I want to go down in history as a great champion.”