Canelo Alvarez 167.4 vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 167.8
(undisputed super middleweight championship)
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 114.8 vs. Israel Gonzalez 114.6
(WBC super flyweight title)
Gabriel Rosado 167.6 vs. Ali Akhmedov 167.8
Austin Williams 160 vs. Kieron Conway 159.2
Diego Pacheco 167 vs. Enrique Collazo 167.8
Marc Castro 134.4 vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza 135.2
Aaron Aponte 139.8 vs. Fernando Molina 140
Anthony Herrera 114.8 vs. Delvin McKinley 116
Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN PPV
Both look in good shape, ready for the fight. GGG looks good at 168. The question now is, does he improve like when Fury went up in weight, or gas out like when Wilder went up in weight. Recon the weight will suite GGG.
Alvarez’s youth will be the factor in this fight for the victory. Alvarez is very hungry to bounce back from his last defeat by Bivol. GGG is not the same fighter he was years ago. Alvarez has a granite chin and will weather GGG’s onslaught early in the fight only to rack up points as the fight progresses. Alvarez UD.