Canelo, GGG make weight Canelo Alvarez 167.4 vs. Gennadiy Golovkin 167.8

(undisputed super middleweight championship) Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez 114.8 vs. Israel Gonzalez 114.6

(WBC super flyweight title) Gabriel Rosado 167.6 vs. Ali Akhmedov 167.8

Austin Williams 160 vs. Kieron Conway 159.2

Diego Pacheco 167 vs. Enrique Collazo 167.8

Marc Castro 134.4 vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza 135.2

Aaron Aponte 139.8 vs. Fernando Molina 140

Anthony Herrera 114.8 vs. Delvin McKinley 116 Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Promoter: Matchroom

