Luke Campbell faces Vasiliy Lomachenko for the WBC, WBA, and WBO lightweight belts – welcoming the pound-for-pound star to London.



“The best fighting the best, this is going to make one hell of a fight,” said Campbell. “At the end of the day, he’s got two legs and two arms and is a man just like the rest of us. I’m confident in myself, I believe in myself and I’m ready to fight.

“I’ve been working on this for my whole life, probably 19 years in the act of hard work, being dedicated and disciplined. This is exactly where I want to be, I want to prove to myself and to the rest of the world that I belong at the top with the elite. This is the elite in my opinion, the very top – it can’t get any higher than this.

“I am in this to be the best and to become a world champion. This is what I train and work so hard for, to become a world champion and to be recognised as a world champion. Part of the journey is fighting world-class fighters and Lomachenko certainly is that. This is the level I want to be at.”