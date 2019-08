By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Jeff Horn 159.3 vs. Michael Zerafa 159.1

Venue: Bendigo Stadium, Bendigo, Victoria, Australia

Promoter: Hosking Promotions

TV: Main Event (Australia)

Jeff Horn: “I know it’s gonna be a tough fight. It might go the distance, I don’t know. The only thing I’m thinking about is my hand being raised in the end.”

Michael Zerafa: “I’m going out there and will come back with that W. I will win.”