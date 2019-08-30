By Héctor Villarreal

Nicaraguan bantamweight Bairon “Mayron” Rostran (3-1-1, 1 KO) and local star Ronal “El Gallito” Batista (10-1, 7 KOs) squared off at Hotel Ciudad de David in Chiriqui, Panama, duing the final press conference previous to their 8 round fight scheduled for Saturday night at Gimnasio Escolar on the main event of the International card Promoted by Jose Garcia’s Casa de Campeones Productions.



“I had a very good training camp in Managua and got lucky to have world class teammates Byron Rojas and Chocorroncito Buitrago as sparring partners so I have no excuses, I came here to win,” said Rostran.

Batista replied “I feel even stronger than I felt last year when I claimed the IBA belt against Venezuelan Antonio Guzman. I’ll be fighting in front of my fans and I want to do the best I can.”

The 6 fight card includes 3 female matches involving local women. “We are giving our local stars the advantage of fighting at home but everyone has a difficult opponent because we want them to prove their quality and please the crowd” added Promoter García.

The official weigh-in will be Friday 4pm at Gimnasio Escolar.