Heavyweight Jonathan Rice (12-4-1, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles by way of South Carolina takes on local Christian Mariscal (13-3, 6 KOs) in the main event on Saturday at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBC silver intercontinental title on the line. Thus far, Rice is the only man to go the distance with 2016 Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka in the professional ranks. Rice traveled to Yoka’s native France and won rounds on the official scorecards in a competitive fight. He has since won five of his last six bouts and hungry to break into the WBC world rankings.

The event titled “Battle at the Border” is promoted by GM3 Presents and Gonzalez Boxing Promotions and includes 14 more fights. Tickets can be purchased at the Doors which open at 7PM.