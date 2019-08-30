Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Connecticut:

Heavyweight Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (12-0, 9 KOs) scored a ninth round TKO over Willie “Snake” Jake Jr. (8-3-1, 2 KOs). Shaw dropped Jake once in round one and twice in round three. The bout was waved off with Shaw doing more damage in round four. Time was :56.

Former female world champion Kali “KO Mequinonoag” Reis (16-7-1, 5 KOs) scored a six round unanimous decision over Patricia Juarez (4-2, 0 KOs) in a welterweight match. Scores were 60-54 across the board.