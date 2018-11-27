One of northern Mexico’s most popular brawlers will return to his hometown of Monclova, Mexico (120 miles north west of Monterrey, Mexico) on December 14th at the “Milo” Martinez Auditorium as hard-punching contender Moises Calleros (28-9-1, 16 KOs) returns to the ring. Calleros, who is promoted by Zanfer Promotions, steps up in weight to take on 23-year old prospect Gerardo Jasso (7-1-1, 2 KOs) in a ten round junior-flyweight fight.

Calleros, a two-time world title challenger, emerged as one of the most exciting fighters in mini-flyweight division back in February of 2017 after he lost a razor-thin decision to Japan’s Tatsuya Fukuhara in a fight for the vacant 105-pound title. But although Calleros bounced back with three straight wins after his fight of the year candidate against Fukuhara he was subsequently stopped in his next title fight by slick boxing Ryu Yamanaka of Japan in March of this year. Calleros is coming into this fight on the heels of a two fight losing streak but although he will be fighting at 108-pounds in Monclova he plans to return to 105-pounds afterwards.

Although little is known about his opponent, Jasso did impress Mexican boxing fans when he won a split decision over fellow prospect Arturo Segundo back in September of this year. Jasso’s only loss was to undefeated Carlos Adrian Ramirez Valdez of Juarez in his professional debut, and those who have seen him fight confirm that Jasso has a similar boxing style to Yamanaka. But Calleros remains confident.

“My opponent is strong and dangerous,” Calleros said of his upcoming clash with Jasso. “(But I’ve had) strong training in the city of Monterrey with my coach Ventura Guadalupe Vasquez Gonzalez.”

A win could propel Calleros back into the WBO rankings where many fans are excited about the prospect of a possible brawl with current WBO champion Vic Saludar, another action packed fighter who would not be afraid to trade bombs with the Mexican, or in the alternative a rematch with Fukuhara who is currently ranked #3 by the WBO.

The co-main event of the “Noche de Campeones” card will feature Monterrey’s Isabel “La Estrella” Millan (22-5-1, 8 KOs) as she takes on Perla Esmeralda Rojas (1-3, 1 KO) of Aguascalientes in an eight round fight. Millan is best remembered for her WBA flyweight title fight against Japan’s Naoko Fujioka back in March of 2017. But she is coming into this fight on the heels of a loss to undefeated Nicola Adams back in October and at 33-years old she can ill-afford another setback.

Also on the card is undefeated prospect Jose Angel “Mantequilita” Napoles (4-0-1, 2 KOs). Napoles is one of the more talked about Mexican prospects due to the fact that he is the grandson of the famous Cuban-Mexican champion Jose “Mantequilla” Napoles. “Little Butter” will be facing fellow prospect Miguel Angel Contreras (7-1, 4 KOs) of Monterrey.

Hard-luck Sergio Mendez (2-9-1, 1 KO), another local boy from Monclova, will look to win his first fight since 2013 as he squares off with Pablo “El Macanas” Padilla in an eight round junior middleweight fight. Veteran Benito Quiroz (11-3, 10 KOs) is also scheduled to appear on the card, taking on Edgar Martin Robles (2-7, 1 KO) in a six round fight in the light-heavyweight division. The 44-year old Quiroz is a former WBC Mundo-Hispano heavyweight champion but has not fought since losing to Dillon Carman back in March of 2015. Robles, of Ciudad Acuna, last fought in July of 2016.

Rounding off the card will be a four rounder featuring Jesus “El Checolin” Arroyo of Monclova as he takes on Mauro Perales of Monterrey. The card will kick off at 7PM. Tickets start at $150 pesos for general admission with VIP tables running $2500 pesos.