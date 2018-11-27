U.S. Olympian and super welterweight contender Terrell Gausha (20-1, 9 KOs) clashes with Joey Hernandez (27-4-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round bout and former two-division world champion and Cuban star Rances Barthelemy (26-1, 13 KOs) competes in a 10-round super lightweight fight, while heavyweight sensation Efe Ajagba (7-0, 6 KOs), who is shaking up the division as a fearsome puncher, enters the ring in a six-round attraction on December 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

These fights highlight the undercard of the FOX show that features the Charlo Twins defending their world titles, and a heavyweight showdown between Dominic Breazeale and Carlos Negron in primetime.

Also featured on the undercard is middleweight contender Matt Korobov (28-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-round fight and a 10-round super welterweight showdown between Brandon Quarles (20-4-1, 10 KOs) and Todd Manuel (17-16-1, 5 KOs).

The action continues with rising unbeaten prospects and younger brothers of featherweight world champion Gary Russell Jr., as 2012 U.S. Olympian Gary Antuanne Russell (7-0, 7 KOs) fights in an eight-round super lightweight bout and unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell (12-0, 10 KOs) looks to remain unbeaten in an eight-round bantamweight tilt.