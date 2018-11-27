Former heavyweight world champion Hasim “The Rock” Rahman will be the special VIP guest for the Dec. 8 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. The event will be headlined by the 12-round WBA Super Featherweight World Title Eliminator bout between Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado (29-8, 20 KOs) and Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-3-3, 6 KOs). The action will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

“The Rock” will meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures inside the Fantasy Springs Special Events Center. The meet-and-greet is open to the public with the purchase of a ticket to the event.

In the co-main event, Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (15-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, Calif. will face Manuel Mendez (16-3-3, 11 KOs) of Indio, Calif. in a 10-round super lightweight fight.

Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas, will battle Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez (36-2, 29 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona in a 10-round lightweight clash.

NABO Featherweight Champion Joet Gonzalez (20-0, 11 KOs) of Glendora, Calif. will defend his belt for the first time in a 10-round fight.

Luis Feliciano (8-0, 5 KOs) of Utuado, Puerto Rico will open the night of action in an eight-round super lightweight attraction.

Javier Padilla (6-0-1, 5 KOs) of Indio, Calif. will participate in a four-round featherweight clash.

Anthony Reyes (3-0, 2 KOs) of Coachella Valley, Calif. will face Dilan Miranda (3-0, 2 KOs) of San Diego, Calif. in a four-round super bantamweight fight.

Patricio Manuel will make his professional debut in a four-round super featherweight fight.

Opponents for the undercard fighters will be announced shortly.