Undefeated IBF super middleweight world champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (19-0, 11 KOs) previewed his homecoming world title defense at a press conference in Nashville Wednesday, as he prepares to take on mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) on FOX February 15 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.



“I’ve heard Feigenbutz is strong and physical and he thinks he’s going to come in and knock me out. Mike Lee thought he was going to knock me out and Jose Uzcategui said he was going to knock me out, but how’d that go for them?

“At the end of the day, boxing is hit and do not get hit. I have plenty of skills to spare. On February 15, I’m not playing with this guy. All of these guys think they’re going to walk me down and throw more punches than me. But I throw more and land more punches than them. If he thinks he’s going to come in here and spoil my plans, I promise you that he’s got another thing coming.”