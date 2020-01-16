By Héctor Villarreal

Four WBA title fights head the K.O. to Drugs Festival confirmed for February 7th at the Roberto Duran Arena in Panama City, Panama.

In a press conference held at Hotel Caribe, Promoters George Sarantopoulos and Rogelio Espiño, along with WBA President Gilberto Mendoza and Russian boxing Federation´s Kiril Shcekutyev, revealed additional information about the event which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Arena Roberto Duran, the 45 years of uninterrupted transmission of the TV show lo Mejor del Boxeo and the first time the worldwide leader in sports ESPN broadcasts from Panama.

Former two-division world Champion Luis “El Nica” Concepcion faces Colombian Rober Barrera for the WBA interim flyweight championship in the main event.

“When we moved the WBA headquarters from Venezuela to Panama, it was here where the K.O. to Drugs Festivals became stronger and more international because of the winning formula created by the main local promoter and his rising prospects such as Luis Concepcion, who is still a world title contender and a symbol of this activity,” said President Mendoza.

Other Fights:

Daniel Matellon vs Erik Lopez dispute the WBA interim light flyweight belt.

Laura Ledezma vs Mayerlin Rivas square up for the WBA female super bantamweight world title.

Carlos “Arañita” Ortega goes for the WBA minimum gold title against Leyman Benavides.

Russian welterweight Khariton Agrba faces Mexican Flavio Ramos.

12 fights in all were announced.