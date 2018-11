By Ricardo Ibarra

Undefeated Jr. lightweight Giovanni Cabrera-Mioletti (14-0, 5 KOs) scored a stoppage win over Headley Scott (11-1, 10 KOs) on Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington. Cabrera-Mioletti dominated the fight for seven rounds before cornering his opponent late in the round with a barrage to force the stoppage at 2:27.

More to follow.